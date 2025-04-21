UP: Notice issued over mosque construction without approved map, prayers suspended Pilibhit city magistrate said that the administration is currently seeking for clarification and has not ordered the mosque to shut down. The response is sought from the mosque by May 1.

Pilibhit:

Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district administration issued a notice to the caretaker of a mosque allegedly constructed without an approved building map in a city colony, officials said. A response was sought from the mosque by May 1. Subsequently, the mosque was locked and prayers were suspended, the administration confirmed.

"The mosque was built without getting the construction map approved,” City Magistrate Vijay Vardhan Tomar said. The notice was addressed to Shahid Malik, the mosque’s caretaker in KGN Colony under the jurisdiction of Nagar Kotwali police station.

However, the magistrate said that the administration is currently seeking for clarification and has not ordered the mosque to shut down. As per local residents, the mosque has been in use for around eight years and regular prayers are held in the establishment every day for five times.