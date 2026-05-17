UP government allocates portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers, Bhupendra Chaudhary gets MSME department

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday assigned portfolios to the newly inducted ministers following approval from the Governor. The portfolio distribution comes shortly after the recent cabinet expansion in the state. According to the official list released by the government, senior BJP leader Bhupendra Chaudhary has been given charge of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department.

Who got which department?

Manoj Pandey has been assigned the Food and Civil Supplies department, including food and logistics. Ajit Singh Pal, who has been inducted as Minister of State (Independent Charge), will handle the Food Safety and Drug Administration department. Somendra Tomar has been given responsibility for Political Pension, Soldier Welfare and Provincial Guard departments. Hemati Krishna Paswan has been assigned the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development department, while Kailash Singh Rajput will oversee the Energy and Additional Energy Sources department. Surendra Diler has been given the Revenue department and Hans Raj Vishwakarma has been assigned responsibilities related to the MSME department.

CM Yogi retains PWD department

One of the biggest takeaways from the portfolio allocation is that the crucial Public Works Department (PWD) has not been given to any of the newly inducted ministers. The department will continue to remain directly under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In previous governments, senior leaders like Keshav Prasad Maurya and later Jitin Prasada had handled the PWD portfolio.

Government officials said the newly appointed ministers are expected to take charge of their departments soon.

UP Cabinet expansion

Bhupendra Chaudhary and Manoj Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers. Meanwhile, Krishna Paswan, Kailash Singh Rajput, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Surendra Diler took oath as Ministers of State.

(Image Source : PTI )UP government allocates portfolios

Besides expanding his team, CM Yogi elevated Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar as minister of state with independent charge. This was the Yogi 2.0 government’s second cabinet expansion since coming to power. The latest reshuffle follows the first expansion carried out in March 2024, nearly two years after the government was formed.

During the earlier expansion, several leaders were inducted into the ministry, including alliance partner and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. Others who joined the cabinet at that time were RLD’s Anil Kumar, Sunil Kumar Sharma and Dara Singh Chauhan.

Also Read: UP Cabinet expansion: Bhupendra Chaudhary among 6 leaders sworn in as ministers in Yogi's Government