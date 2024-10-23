UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mathura ahead of Sangh's key meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gautam Kutir, Mathura on Tuesday evening. The meeting comes ahead of the national executive meeting of RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal. The CM also called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Yogi stayed in Sapta Kutir for over two-and-half hours.

According to the RSS spokesperson, the chief minister discussed some national issues with Bhagwat.

Senior RSS functionaries are set to discuss a range of contemporary issues during a two-day meeting scheduled to begin in Mathura on October 25.

The meeting in Parkham village near the temple town will also discuss the "organisational goals" that has to be achieved by next year when the RSS completes 100 years of its foundation, according to a RSS statement.

"This year, the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to be held on 25 and 26 October in Parkham village near Mathura in Braj province of western Uttar Pradesh," RSS national media and communications in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in the statement.

All the heads of the RSS' 46 provincial units, general secretaries and 'pracharaks' are expected to attend the meeting, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Odisha, Bengal begin evacuations ahead of Cyclone Dana, coast guard on high alert