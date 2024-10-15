UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets family of Bahraich man who was shot dead: 'Won't spare culprits at any cost'

Follow us on Image Source : X/YOGI ADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (October 15) met the family members of the youth who was shot dead during a religious procession in Bahraich on Sunday and stressed that the culprits in the incident would not be spared at any cost.

“Today in Lucknow, I met the family members of the youth who died in the unfortunate incident in Bahraich district. In this time of sorrow, the Uttar Pradesh government stands with the bereaved family with full sensitivity and commitment. Rest assured, delivering justice to the affected family is the top priority of the UP government. The culprits of this heinous and unforgivable incident will not be spared at any cost,” CM Yogi tweeted.

Ram Gopal Mishra was killed in the Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar area where a dispute occurred over the immersion of Durga idol, leading to stone-pelting and gunfire

The victim’s family demanded a strict action against those responsible in the incident, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh said, adding that the government has provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

“The family member of the deceased met UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The victim's family demanded strict action against those responsible and the UP CM assured them that strict action would be taken...A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the victim's family. A house, Ayushman Bharat card, benefits of all the government schemes will be provided to the family. UP CM has told us to look into whether a job can be provided to the wife of the deceased of the Bahraich incident..." Singh said.

Security ramped up in the region

The government said that the situation is under control, violence has been halted, and the search for miscreants has been intensified.

Police and security forces are keeping a close watch across Bahraich, the government earlier said.

Key points