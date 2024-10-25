UP Bypolls: 'BJP-NISHAD party alliance will defeat opposition on all 9 seats', says Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak along with Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad

Ahead of the voting for by-polls in nine of the ten vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NISHAD Party (in alliance) on Friday (October 25) reiterated their commitment to secure a massive victory for the NDA in all the constituencies where polling is scheduled. Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, NISHAD Party President and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad, along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, emphasized their commitment to defeating the opposition in all nine seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking on the alliance, said, "In the state’s by-polls, we will defeat the opposition in all nine seats," while the NISHAD Party Chief added, "The NDA always stands with society."

About the BJP-NISHAD Party Alliance

During the press conference, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak praised the alliance with the NISHAD Party and asserted that together, they aim to win all nine assembly seats in the state.

"NISHAD Party is working with the BJP throughout the entire state as part of the alliance... In the by-polls, we will defeat the opposition in all nine seats... The Nishad community will never forget or forgive the injustices they faced during the Samajwadi Party’s rule," the Deputy CM said.

"The people of UP have understood how goons and mafias were supported under the opposition’s rule. The Nishad community, in particular, faced injustice during that time," he added.

Furthermore, the NISHAD Party Chief, while extending support to the BJP, also criticized the SP and BSP for not working toward reservations for the NISHAD community.

"We will support the BJP to ensure a win in the by-polls. We want peace for our people and to secure rights for the Nishad community. People from our community are upset because the SP and BSP did not pursue reservation for us. We faced injustice by being placed in the OBC category. I have raised this demand, and meetings will be held on the issue," he stated.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to raise the voice of our community, and I hope we will be included in the scheduled category in the state's gazette as well," he added.

About the By-Polls

Notably, the poll body has announced by-polls for nine of the ten vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, except for Milkipur in Ayodhya district. The polling will take place on November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.