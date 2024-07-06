UP: BJP goes all out for assembly by-elections on 10 seats, ground report being prepared

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The BJP is also preparing a ground report from these ten seats.

After a poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in UP, the BJP has now put all its strength for the by-elections that will be held on 10 seats soon. Although the dates for the assembly by-elections have not been announced yet, the BJP has started preparations for the elections. In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, out of 80 seats in UP, Samajwadi Party won 37, Congress 6, BJP 33, RLD 2 and Apna Dal (Sonelal) 1 seat. All India Alliance gave a big blow to BJP by winning 43 seats.

BL Santosh to take stock

National General Secretary BL Santosh will also review BJP's election preparations on these ten seats. After deploying a team of ministers on these ten seats, the BJP is also preparing a ground report from these ten seats. Nine MLAs in UP have become MPs and one SP MLA Irfan Solanki has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment, after which he has lost his membership.

By-elections are to be held in Karhal, Milkipur, Khair, Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad Sadar, Phulpur, Majhwa, Katehari and Sisamau seats in the state. Of the ten assembly seats on which by-elections are to be held, five were won by Samajwadi Party, three by BJP, one by Nishad Party and one by RLD in the 2022 assembly elections.

The BJP has also appointed 16 ministers to oversee the preparations.