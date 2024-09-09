Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict of releasing new merit list in 69,000 teachers recruitment case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court's decision in UP's 69,000 teachers' recruitment case. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing the case, filed by the selected candidates of the general category.

While hearing the petition, the CJI said, "We have seen the decision of the High Court. We will listen to one of you." Meanwhile, the apex court has also issued notice to the candidates of the general category on the petition. Moreover, the court has also sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government. The court has listed the case for the next hearing on September 23. The court asked the state government and both parties to submit written arguments.

In its decision, Allahabad HC, while cancelling the selection lists of June 2020 and January 2022, had ordered the UP government to release a new selection list for 69,000 teachers in three months for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination (ATRE) held in 2019. The High Court had also said that if a reserved category candidate achieves merit equal to the general category, then his selection should be considered in the general category only. Due to this order of HC, a large number of teachers working in UP were in danger of losing their jobs. Notably, some candidates of the reserved candidates had reached Allahabad High Court accusing the government of not implementing reservation.

