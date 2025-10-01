Traffic curbs near Noida Stadium ahead of Dussehra and idol immersion on Oct 1 and 2: Check routes to avoid Noida Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for October 1 and 2 in view of Dussehra celebrations and idol immersion. Several routes around Noida Stadium, Kalindi Border, Kuleshra and Kisan Chowk will remain restricted or diverted.

Noida:

With Navratri celebrations underway across several parts of India, Noida is all set to host grand Ramlila and Durga Puja events. For the occasion of Dussehra and idol immersion, Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory for October 1 and 2 to ensure smooth traffic management during the festivities. Several roads will remain closed or diverted around Ramlila venues and immersion sites. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services are exempt from these restrictions.

Traffic restrictions around Noida Stadium (Sector 21A)

To manage the large gatherings for Ramlila and Ravan Dahan, traffic movement around Noida Stadium will remain restricted from 2 pm on October 1 until the completion of Dussehra celebrations on October 2.

The following routes will be completely closed to general traffic:

Sector 12, 22, 56 to Stadium Chowk

Sector 10, 21 U-turn to Sector 12/22/56 T-point

Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk to Stadium Chowk and Modi Mall Chowk

Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 21/25 Modi Mall Chowk via Stadium Chowk

Metro Hospital Chowk to Adobe/Reliance Chowk via Sector 12/22 Chowk

Coast Guard T-point (Sector 24) and NTPC underpass areas towards Sector 12/22 Chowk

Jalvayu Vihar Chowk routes connecting to Modi Mall and Adobe Chowk

Sector 22/23/24 routes towards Reliance Chowk and Modi Mall Chowk

Traffic diversion plan for Dussehra

The traffic police has suggested alternative routes to ease congestion:

Vehicles from Rajnigandha Chowk can take the Jalvayu Vihar-Nithari-NTPC-Ghizhou route.

Vehicles from Sector 12/22/56 T-point to Stadium Chowk should move via Sector 57 Chowk and Ghizhou.

Traffic from Sector 12/22/56 T-point towards Rajnigandha Chowk can use Metro Hospital-Harola-Jhunjhpura route.

From DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk towards Modi Mall, traffic will be diverted via Nithari-NTPC-Ghizhou route.

Traffic advisory for idol immersion on October 2

Idol immersion will begin at 9 am on October 2 at immersion points including Yamuna River (Kalindi Marg), Hindon River (Kuleshra) and Hindon River near Kisan Chowk. The following diversions will be in place:

Vehicles from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Kalindi Border will be diverted from Charakha Gol Chakkar towards Dalit Prerna Sthal and then via DND/Chilla.

Traffic from Sector 37 towards Kalindi Border will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover via Dalit Prerna Sthal.

From Surajpur towards Kuleshra, vehicles will be diverted via Kachchi Sadak to Chouganpur Circle.

From Phase 2 towards Hindon River, traffic will be diverted towards Kakrala, then via Sorakha-Bisrakh.

From Kisan Chowk towards Parthala, vehicles will be diverted to Bisrakh route.

From Parthala towards Kisan Chowk, traffic will be diverted via Sorakha-Bisrakh route.

Public advisory

Meanwhile, commuters have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Weekly markets along the restricted stretches will also remain closed during the festival. For assistance, the public can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001.

ALSO READ: Delhi traffic advisory issued for Ramlila, Dussehra from today: Check timing, route diversions