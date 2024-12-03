Taj Mahal receives bomb threat, Agra police conducts searches at Mughal monument

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Taj Mahal

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said, "The tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is underway."

The Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) team and the local police rushed to the Mughal monument and conducted a search operation on the premises of the top tourist place in the country.

Bomb scare at Taj Mahal, turns out to be hoax

An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism in Agra on Tuesday which later turned out to be hoax, a police official said.

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into service but nothing suspicious was found, the ACP, entrusted with the security of the Taj, said.

"An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. We have found nothing as per the email. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams reached the Taj Mahal for the safety check," he said.

According to Deepti Vatsa, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, The email regarding the bomb threat was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle for action.

Taj Mahal, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World, was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1648.

(With PTI inputs)