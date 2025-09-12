Supreme Court panel abolishes VIP darshan at Banke Bihari temple, announces major reforms in Mathura Supreme Court panel mandates major reforms at Mathura’s Banke Bihari Temple, abolishing VIP darshan, extending hours, and enhancing security.

Mathura:

The Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India, has announced sweeping reforms in its management and darshan system. The high-powered management committee, formed on the directions of the Supreme Court, declared on Friday that the VIP pass system for darshan has been abolished with immediate effect.

VIP pass system abolished

According to an official statement issued by the District Information Officer, the facility of purchasing VIP slips for priority darshan will no longer be available. The designated VIP enclosure inside the temple will also be dismantled. From now on, every devotee will have to queue up and wait for their turn, ensuring equality and minimizing incidents of crowding or allegations of favoritism.

Streamlined entry and exit points

The statement further said that within the next three days, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) will designate specific gates for entry and exit to manage the flow of devotees. In addition, the responsibility of temple security will be handed over to ex-servicemen or professional security agencies, replacing police and private guards.

Extended darshan hours and live streaming

The temple will now remain open for longer hours to accommodate more devotees. During the summer, darshan will be available for an additional three hours, while in the winter, timings will be extended by two hours and forty-five minutes. Furthermore, live-streaming of darshan will be launched soon, allowing devotees from around the world to seek blessings from Thakur Ji virtually.

Audit and structural review

The committee also resolved to have the temple’s building undergo a structural audit by IIT Roorkee. A special audit will also be conducted to review financial and administrative irregularities between 2013 and 2016, with a report expected within 15 days. Additionally, an assessment will be carried out to identify the total movable and immovable assets owned by the temple.

Sealed chamber to be opened

In a historic decision, the committee announced that a sealed chamber in the sanctum sanctorum, closed for many years, will soon be opened. The process will be recorded on video to document the contents inside the chamber.

These reforms aim to make darshan more accessible, transparent, and secure, while preserving the sanctity of one of India’s most cherished temples.