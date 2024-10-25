Shots fired at school bus with students in Amroha, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV School bus

A case of firing has been reported from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. According to initial reports, shots were fired and bricks were pelted on a school bus in Amroha. The incident took place on Nagla Thakurdwara Road of Amroha. Police said riders on a bike had stopped the bus and one of them opened fire and the other hit the bus. At the time of the incident, around 35 children were travelling on the bus which belongs to SRS International School. It is being said that the school is of a BJP leader.

Police said, this is a case of personal enmity and the driver was being interrogated. According to the driver, they chased him for a kilometre and fired two shots at the vehicle.

More details awaited