Sambhal: SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq issued third notice over unapproved construction

Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ziaur Rahman Barq is facing growing legal and administrative challenges, as the district authorities have issued a third and final notice regarding the unapproved construction of his property in the Muhalla Deepa Sarai area of Sambhal. The notice, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, comes after the expiration of the two earlier notices and demands compliance by January 4, 2025.

The controversy revolves around the construction of a house by MP Barq without obtaining the necessary building approvals or passing architectural plans. Local authorities had earlier issued two notices, but Bark failed to provide a satisfactory response, leading to the issuance of this final notice. If Bark does not comply within the stipulated timeframe, the administration has warned that demolition actions could be taken against the unauthorized construction.

Barq​’s request for more time denied

After the first two notices expired, MP Barq had requested an additional month to avoid demolition. However, his appeal was rejected, and the administration issued a second notice on December 14. On December 28, the SDM issued the third notice, giving Barq until January 4 to respond. Should the MP fail to comply, demolition measures will proceed as per local laws.

Fines and legal cases

Apart from the construction issue, Barq has been embroiled in multiple legal cases. On November 24, a case was registered against him and his father, Mamluk-ur-Rehman Barq, for inciting violence during a mosque survey. Additionally, investigations into a six-month-old car accident were revived, and a charge of electricity theft was also filed against the MP. A fine of Rs 1.91 crore has been imposed on Bark, compounding his legal troubles.

Ongoing legal struggles

In addition to the building issue, Barq is also fighting legal battles in the courts. A hearing will take place in the Allahabad High Court on Friday regarding his petition to quash the FIR in the Sambhal violence case and seek a stay on his arrest. The violence in Sambhal occurred on November 24 during a mosque survey, which led to clashes. Barq has requested that his arrest be prevented and the FIR be canceled.

What’s next for MP?

The coming days are critical for MP Barq, as the time limit for compliance with the third notice approaches. The authorities are expected to initiate demolition actions if no satisfactory resolution is reached by January 4. Additionally, the outcome of the High Court hearing on Friday could significantly impact Bark's legal standing, potentially influencing the trajectory of his ongoing issues.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on whether MP Barq can resolve these matters or if further actions, including demolitions and arrests, will take place.