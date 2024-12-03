Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday, sources said. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence that ensued.

A Congress delegation led by its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai was prevented from leaving for Sambhal. Amid high drama, Rai, who took the driver's seat in his car with senior party leader PL Punia next to him, could not leave for the "fact-finding" visit even as scuffles broke out between the cops and the slogan-shouting party workers, who tried to clear the way for their leaders. The police had on Sunday night erected barricades outside the party's office in the state capital and the residences of its several leaders who were to accompany Rai on the Congress' planned fact-finding visit to Sambhal.

The UP Congress in a post on X said, "Though the BJP government, through conspiracy and misuse of power, has prevented the Congressmen under the leadership of State President Shri @kashikirai ji to go to Sambhal, we will continue to fight against the violence that took place there due to their conspiracy!" "The Congress Party will expose the conspiracy of the BJP behind the violence in Sambhal and bring out its true face before the public.

This state cannot run at all with the slogan 'batenge to katenge'," the UP Congress said.