Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man shot dead in Raebareli, seeks justice for victim

Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli to meet family of Dalit man shot dead recently.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Raebareli to visit the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man, who was shot dead in Salon area earlier this month. After meeting the victim’s family, Rahul Gandhi said the people who have gathered here want justice because a Dalit youth has been killed and his family has been blackmailed but no action is being taken so far.

He added that police are not taking any action against the mastermind and this is why people are angry. “I want people from every section of Uttar Pradesh to get respect and justice and that is why I have come here,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi landed at the airport in adjoining Amethi district around 1 pm and from there headed to Nasirabad village in Raebareli where the man was killed.

“We will not step back until justice is served to the family. I had a conversation with his mother, she said that her son is a barber,” Rahul said.

According to the Congress leader, the victim’s said around 6-7 people used to come to him and get a haircut but did not pay. The last time when they came, he asked them to pay after which his brother was killed.

“This is a clear-cut injustice and this needs to be rectified. What punishment is to be given is up to the court but I can put pressure and I will not step back,” Rahul added.

It should be noted that Arjun Pasi was shot dead on August 11 allegedly after an altercation with some locals. Six people have been arrested in the case so far, according to police.