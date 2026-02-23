Prayagraj police team to question Swami Avimuktateshwaranand in child sexual abuse case after FIR

New Delhi:

A six-member police team from Jhunsi Police Station, Prayagraj, led by Station In-Charge Mahesh Mishra, is scheduled to reach Shri Vidyamath, Kedarghat shortly. The team may question Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual exploitation allegations.

Swami responds

Speaking to the media ahead of the police visit, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said, "We are confident. The police are investigating. We are ready for their arrival. There is no need for arrest. The case is false. We are not running away. We will not oppose the police. The truth will come out sooner or later. Courts are threefold the lower court for people, High Court for us, Supreme Court for God."

FIR against Avimukteshwaranand

The ADJ Rape and POCSO Special Court in Prayagraj had earlier directed the Jhunsi police to register an FIR against the Swami and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri. The order follows allegations submitted by Shakumbhari Peethadheesh Ashutosh Brahmachari, chairman of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, claiming minors were exploited under the guise of ‘guru seva’ at Vidyamath.

The court also reviewed video statements from two minor victims, which formed the basis of the FIR.

Background and implications

The controversy emerged during the Magh Mela and involves claims of systematic abuse hidden behind religious practices.

While supporters of the Swami dismiss the allegations as fabricated, the court’s directive has intensified scrutiny of high-profile ashrams. Ashutosh Brahmachari has vowed to lead a foot march from Prayagraj to Varanasi to highlight the issue publicly.