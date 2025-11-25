Live PM Modi Ayodhya visit LIVE: Historic saffron flag hoisting at Ram Mandir today on Vivah Panchami At noon, PM Modi will hoist a large saffron flag atop the temple’s Shikhar, marking the completion of the Ram Mandir’s construction. The temple showcases a blend of North and South Indian architectural styles and features intricate carvings from the Valmiki Ramayana and other cultural depictions.

Ayodhya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on 25th November to mark a major milestone in India’s socio-cultural and spiritual journey. The visit aligns with the auspicious Panchami of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami, as well as the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who meditated in Ayodhya in the 17th century. Beginning around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir and other temples, including Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Mandir, before performing Darshan and Pooja at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. At noon, he will ceremonially hoist a ten-by-twenty-foot saffron flag atop the Shikhar of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and the dawn of a new era of cultural celebration and national unity. The flag features symbols representing Bhagwan Shri Ram’s brilliance and the ideals of Ram Rajya. The temple’s architecture blends North Indian Nagara style with South Indian elements, complemented by intricately carved episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana and bronze cultural depictions across the complex. This historic moment celebrates devotion, heritage, and India’s timeless spiritual traditions, with the Prime Minister expected to address the gathering on themes of unity and cultural pride.