  Live PM Modi Ayodhya visit LIVE: Historic saffron flag hoisting at Ram Mandir today on Vivah Panchami

At noon, PM Modi will hoist a large saffron flag atop the temple’s Shikhar, marking the completion of the Ram Mandir’s construction. The temple showcases a blend of North and South Indian architectural styles and features intricate carvings from the Valmiki Ramayana and other cultural depictions.

Ayodhya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on 25th November to mark a major milestone in India’s socio-cultural and spiritual journey. The visit aligns with the auspicious Panchami of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami, as well as the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who meditated in Ayodhya in the 17th century. Beginning around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir and other temples, including Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Mandir, before performing Darshan and Pooja at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. At noon, he will ceremonially hoist a ten-by-twenty-foot saffron flag atop the Shikhar of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and the dawn of a new era of cultural celebration and national unity. The flag features symbols representing Bhagwan Shri Ram’s brilliance and the ideals of Ram Rajya. The temple’s architecture blends North Indian Nagara style with South Indian elements, complemented by intricately carved episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana and bronze cultural depictions across the complex. This historic moment celebrates devotion, heritage, and India’s timeless spiritual traditions, with the Prime Minister expected to address the gathering on themes of unity and cultural pride.

 

Live updates :PM Modi flag hoisting at Ayodhya Ram Temple

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ram temple flag hoisting during auspicious Abhijit muhurat

    The flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple will take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat, coinciding with Vivah Panchami on November 25. Abhijit Muhurat is considered one of the most sacred and powerful moments in Hindu astrology—a victorious, obstacle-removing period believed to bring success, purity, and divine blessings. Prior to the event, special rituals and prayers are underway inside the temple.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Key features of the Ram temple flag

    The flag to be hoisted atop the Ram Temple is saffron in color, measuring 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. It bears the symbols of Surya Dev, the Kovidar tree, and the sacred Om. This flag will be elevated to a height of 191 feet from the ground. The temple’s main shikhar is 161 feet high, above which a special flagpole has been installed. Due to the heavyweight ropes required to raise the flag, machines have been attached for support, along with a button-operated mechanism for hoisting. The Indian Army has also been involved to assist in the flag-hoisting process.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Saffron flag symbolises Ram's ideals

    The right-angled triangular saffron flag will feature the Sun symbol, representing eternal energy, divine radiance, virtue, and enlightenment—qualities deeply associated with Lord Ram. Inscribed with the sacred symbol ‘Om’, the flag will be hoisted atop a shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    7,500 guests to attend Ayodhya event

    Around 7,500 guests from various communities across Uttar Pradesh will attend tomorrow’s flag-hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Morari Bapu, Chinmayanand, Dhirendra Shastri, and Devkinandan Thakur. Mohan Bhagwat and Yogi Adityanath have already arrived in Ayodhya, while Morari Bapu, Chinmayanand, Dhirendra Shastri, and Devkinandan Thakur will also participate in the main event tomorrow.

     
     
     
  • 6:55 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ram temple illuminated before ceremony

    On the eve of the Dhwajarohan Utsav, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir glowed magnificently, illuminated with vibrant and radiant lights that highlighted its spiritual grandeur. The entire temple complex shimmered with devotion and celebration, creating a breathtaking and divine atmosphere as Ayodhya prepared for the historic ceremony.

     
     
     
  • 6:49 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ayodhya readies for grand ceremony

    The grand preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya are now complete, with the holy city decorated beautifully like a bride. As part of the celebrations, seven flags will be hoisted in Ayodhya today, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere throughout the city.

     
     
     
  • 6:47 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Women workers celebrate temple milestone

    Women workers in Ayodhya have been carving stones for installation in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, expressing pride and joy as the temple prepares for the flag-hoisting ceremony during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. One worker shared that 25 women have been involved in the effort and are thrilled to see their hard work completed, while another, who has worked there for four years, said she feels fortunate to witness this historic moment and is proud that the stones crafted by their hands are now part of the temple.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ceremony highlights social equality

    The ‘Dwaj Arohan’ ceremony underscores social inclusion and equality, with representatives from Dalit, transgender, and other communities participating to reflect the temple’s commitment to embracing all sections of society. The event seeks to reinforce the values of unity, respect, and harmony in alignment with the spiritual and cultural ethos of the Ram tem

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Mohan Bhagwat, CM Yogi to join flag hoisting

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the flag-hoisting ceremony, where a diverse gathering of political, religious, and cultural leaders will come together. Their participation makes the event a significant moment in India’s socio-cultural and spiritual calendar, drawing widespread national attention.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    PM Modi to visit newly built temples

    During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to tour several newly built temples within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi premises, marking the full completion of the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction. These include temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari, all of which were constructed after the consecration of the main temple.

     
     
  • 6:31 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Significance of Vivah Panchami today

    The day is especially significant as it coincides with Ram Vivah or Vivah Panchami, the traditional celebration of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s divine wedding in the Hindu calendar. This occasion is considered highly auspicious, symbolising the union of virtue, devotion and dharma. Celebrated with great reverence across India, Ram Vivah adds deep cultural and spiritual meaning to the day’s events, enhancing the sanctity of the ceremonies taking place in Ayodhya.

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tight security in Ayodhya today

    Security has been intensified across Ayodhya ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, with CM Yogi directing a comprehensive security arrangement to maintain strict law and order. Nearly 6,970 personnel, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber teams, and technical experts, have been deployed, while anti-drone systems and advanced surveillance equipment have been activated in and around the temple complex.

     
     
     
  • 6:27 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Dwaj Arohan highlights social inclusion at Ram temple

    The ‘Dwaj Arohan’ ceremony aims to emphasise social inclusion and equality, with representatives from Dalit, transgender, and other communities participating to reflect the temple’s commitment to welcoming all sections of society. The event reinforces the message of unity, respect, and harmony in alignment with the spiritual and cultural values of the Ram temple.

     
     
     
  • 6:26 AM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    PM Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ram temple in Ayodhya

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya today for the historic ‘Dwaj Arohan’ ceremony, during which he will hoist a saffron flag atop the Ram temple to mark the completion of its construction. This milestone event in the temple’s history will be attended by prominent leaders and devotees from across the country.

