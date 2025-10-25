PM Modi to hoist sacred flag at Ram Mandir on November 25, marking temple completion in Ayodhya Ayodhya: A five-day Vedic ritual is scheduled to be held from November 21 to 25, featuring revered seers from Ayodhya and Kashi, leading up to the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the ‘Dhwaj’ (flag) atop the spire of the nearly completed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 (Tuesday), in a grand religious ceremony marking the completion of the entire temple complex. Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, confirmed that the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation and preparations are underway for a large-scale event hosting between 6,000 and 8,000 invitees representing diverse sections of society.​

Spiritual significance and inviting devotees

The flag-hoisting is described as a momentous religious announcement to devotees, symbolising the temple’s readiness to welcome worshippers fully, including final touches like the outer boundary wall (‘parkota’). The ceremony follows key milestones like the Bhoomi Pujan performed by PM Modi in 2020 and the Pran Pratishtha rituals in early 2024. The ‘Ram Parivar’ deities installed at the temple’s first floor will be part of a ceremonial arti (prayer) on the day of the event.​

Preparations and rituals highlight the cultural heritage

A five-day Vedic ritual is scheduled from November 21 to 25 leading up to the ceremony, featuring renowned seers from Ayodhya and Kashi. The temple complex, comprising 14 smaller temples, the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbh Griha), and a spiritual archive with Ramayana scriptures, is ready to welcome millions of devotees. High vigilance and security arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth execution of what is expected to be a historic and spiritually significant event for India.​

This awaited ceremony is poised to reinforce Ayodhya’s status as a key spiritual destination and celebrate the fulfilment of a centuries-old aspiration embraced by Hindus worldwide.

Ayodhya prepares for Chhath Puja

14 Kosi Parikrama route fully inspected and equipped

The holy four-day festival of Chhath Mahaparv begins on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay. Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Jayant Kumar stated that extensive preparations have been made to ensure smooth celebrations in the city. The ghats are being thoroughly cleaned, toilet facilities arranged, and an inspection scheduled to oversee readiness. The city is focused on providing cleanliness, safety, and convenience for the thousands of devotees expected to visit from across the country.​

Preparations are also underway for the traditional 14 Kosi Parikrama, with the entire route inspected for safety and facilities. Arrangements for lighting, drinking water, and cleaning of rain shelters have been made along the pilgrimage trail to ensure devotees' comfort during this significant spiritual journey around Ayodhya.​

Indian Railways ensures smooth travel for devotees

To accommodate the massive festive rush, Indian Railways is operating over 12,000 special trains nationwide. Major stations such as New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have holding areas equipped with all passenger amenities. Staff is working round the clock to guide passengers, maintain order, and ensure safe journeys. Over 900 special train trips will help clear the rush in the next three days, with more than 6,180 special return trains already scheduled to assist devotees traveling back home after the festivities.​ These comprehensive preparations reflect the collective efforts of Ayodhya’s administration and Indian Railways to offer devotees a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching Chhath Puja experience.