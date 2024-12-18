Noida Police arrests play school director after spy camera found inside washroom

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a surprising incident, the director of a play school was arrested in Noida's Phase-3 police station area after a spy camera was found in the bulb holder of the school’s washroom, police said on Tuesday. Providing additional details about the incident, the officials said that a teacher at the play school informed police that a camera was installed in the washroom.

They said that when she went to the school washroom on December 10, she noticed something suspicious in the bulb holder and found a spy camera installed in it. Soon after finding the spy camera, the teacher informed the school's director, Navnish Sahay. However, Sahay allegedly did not take any action and did not reply to her.

Director ordered spy camera online

The complainant further claimed that when she spoke to the security guard, he told him that the director had installed this camera, the police said. During an investigation, the police found that Sahay had ordered the spy camera online. Following the revelation, the Director was arrested and a case was registered against him, a police officer added.

Meanwhile, the school teacher also alleged that in an earlier instance, she had found a spy camera in the school's washroom and she had given it to the director, the officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)