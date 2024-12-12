Noida international airport: Flight tickets could be cheaper than IGI airport in Delhi, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Noida airport to start operations in 2025.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar is all set to start operation in 2025 as the construction has been completed. Last week, Indigo Airlines has successfully conducted a trial flight at Noida International Airport. Now, there’s good news for passengers at the new airport- the flight tickets from Noida International Airport may be cheaper compared to Delhi's IGI airport. This is primarily because fuel at Noida Airport will be available at a lower rate compared to Delhi Airport.

Before the airport construction was completed, an agreement was signed in which the Uttar Pradesh government decided to impose just a 1% VAT on fuel. While, the flights departing from Delhi Airport have to pay a 25% VAT on fuel. Notably, the reduction in VAT is expected to result in cheaper flight fares in Noida International Airport.

This step at the Noida airport comes at a time as preparations for the opening of Jewar Airport are underway. The airport is all set to begin operations in April 2025, and the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision is seen as a strategic move to position the new airport as a competitive player in the aviation sector.

After Indigo Airlines trial was completed at Noida airport, aviation companies are now conducting surveys for the routes. After the survey is completed, applications will be submitted, and ticket prices will be announced.

With the reduction in the VAT , passengers are expected to find cheaper tickets and the airport officials said that ticket prices could be reduced by 15-20%.

After the completion of the first phase of the airport in April 2025, Jewar Airport will have an annual capacity of 12 million passengers. Right now, the Delhi Airport has a capacity of 73.6 million, Mumbai Airport handles 52.8 million, and Bengaluru Airport has a capacity of 37.5 million passengers annually.