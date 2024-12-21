'No mini skirt, torn jeans': Vrindavan Banke Bihar temple urges visitors to dress 'respectfully'

Follow us on Image Source : X Vrindavan Banke Bihar temple urges visitors to dress 'modestly'

Banke Bihari temple, Vrindavan has urged the devotees to dress 'respectfully' while coming to the temple. The temple authorities has appealed the visitors to 'dress modestly' while on the temple premises and avoid wearing attires such as mini skirts, torn jeans, half pants, and night suits. Munish Sharma, the temple manager, said it is urged to preserve the dignity and decorum of the temple.

Appeal ahead of New Year's rush

Vrindavan's Thakur Bank Bihari temple sees a huge rush on the new year as devotees come to the temple to worship. Ahead of the rush, authorities have appealed to the visitors to "dress modestly" and refrain from wearing "indecent clothes".

These type of attires are not welcomed

Devotees who come wearing half pants, bermudas, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans and leather belts will not be allowed to enter the temple. These guidelines are applicable to both male and female devotees. Considering these clothes as indecent, the temple management has hung banners on the roads leading to the temple to the effect that devotees should not come wearing such clothes.

'Devotees arrive in casual tourist attire'

Munish Sharma, the temple manager, said the initiative was taken to 'preserve the cultural dignity' of the temple.

"We have seen instances where devotees, particularly from outside the region, arrive dressed in casual tourist attire like jeans and t-shirts. This is not following the temple's respect for tradition," he said.

The temple has initiated its appeal through banners in the city and by publishing through media channels. The banners have the pictures of clothes that are prohibited. It is also mentioned that this is a religious place, not a tourist destination. The temple management has also appealed to the devotees to maintain cooperation in this arrangement.

After Banke Bihari, Thakur Shri Radha Damodar temple has also put up a board appealing not to come to the temple wearing indecent clothes, and the Pagal Baba temple also issued a similar notice.

(With PTI inputs)