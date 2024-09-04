Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Muslim side moves Supreme Court against HC order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The whole controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

In a significant development, the Muslim side on Wednesay filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order upholding the maintainability of Hindu side's pleas in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura. Notably, the Muslim side moved the Supreme Court after the court rejected their plea challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Plea filed by mosque management committee

The plea challenging the August 1 order of the high court has been filed in the apex court by the mosque management committee through advocate RHA Sikander. Giving details, Sikander said that the plea is likely to be taken up for hearing next week.

The development comes after the Allahabad on August 1 rejected the Muslim side's plea challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura, and ruled that the “religious character” of Shahi Idgah needs to be determined.

What Allahabad HC said

The Allahabad High Court had dismissed the contention that the suits filed by Hindu litigants relating to the dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the adjacent mosque violated the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act -- and were thus not maintainable.

On August 12, the Allahabad High Court had adjourned hearing in the matter of Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute as some of the documents of the suits were not exchanged between the two litigant parties. The matter was being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.

HC observed that suits are maintainable

Earlier on August 1, the court had held that the suits are maintainable, rejecting objections of the Muslim side and had fixed August 12 for framing of issues.

The suits have been filed for the possession of the land after removal of the structure of Shahi Idgah Masjid as well as for restoration of the temple and permanent injunction.

What is Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute all about

The whole controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

When the matter was heard at the court, it was said that pleadings have not been exchanged in some of the suits. On this, the court adjourned the hearing till next date, which will be fixed later.