Mukhtar Ansari's gang shooter killed in encounter with UP STF in Mathura

The contract killer of Mukhtar Ansarui and Shahabuddin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with UP STF.

Reported By : Vishal Singh Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Mathura
Updated on: August 07, 2024 9:25 IST
Mukhtar Ansari's shooter killed in encounter
Image Source : INDIA TV UP STF team, Pankaj Yadav

In a major success, the Uttar Pradesh Police STF on Wednesday shot contract killer Pankaj Yadav dead during an encounter in Mathura. Pankaj, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh over his head, was associated with notorious Mukhtar Ansari and Bihar's Shahabuddin.

On Wednesday morning at around 5:20 am, UP STF engaged in an encounter with Pankaj Yadav, during which he was shot and injured and subsequently rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries. 

The police recovered one pistol, one revolver and one two-wheeler from the spot. Another accused managed to escape from the encounter site. The police are searching for him in nearby police station areas. It must be noted that Pankaj Yadav, a resident of village Tahirapur under police station Ranipur in Mau district carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh and had over three dozen criminal cases against him. He was often fired by Mukhtar Ansari, Bihar's mafia Shahabuddin and other gangs. He was also the main witness in Manna Singh murder case and had killed Singh's Police security official.

 

