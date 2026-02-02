Momo cravings turn costly: 3 men trick boy to handover jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh; case registered According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the three youths used to operate a momo stall at Dumri Chauraha on the Deoria-Kasya road. They convinced the boy, who is a student in class 7, to bring jewellery from him home for free momos.

Deoria:

Momos are quite a popular snack across India, particularly among the children. However, in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, the love of a boy for momos caused serious problems for his parents after he was allegedly manipulated by three men to bring jewellery from home for 'free momos'.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the three youths used to operate a momo stall at Dumri Chauraha on the Deoria-Kasya road. They convinced the boy, who is a student in class 7 and is extremely fond of momos, to bring jewellery from him home for free momos.

The matter only came to the light after the boy's sister asked for her jewellery. When they opened the almirah, the jewelry was missing after which the boy said that he gave the jewelry to the three men in exchange for momo. Later, the boy's father, Vimlesh Mishra who is a priest at a temple, filed a complaint with the police.

FIR registered, probe underway

Based on Mishra's complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) at the Rampur Karkhana police station based on relevant sections, said Rampur Karkhana Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Kumar Singh in a statement on Monday, adding that the jewellery was valued at Rs 85 lakh.

Singh further said that the police have launched a thorough investigation and efforts are being to nab the three accused.

"Mishra, in his complaint, alleged that the youth befriended his son who lives in the village for studies. The three youth offered momo to his son who took jewellery from their house and handed it over to them," he said, while adding that the jewellery belonged to the boy and his sister.

