Milkipur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: BJP leads in early trends as vote counting underway

The Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Ayodhya district has turned into a prestige battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). While 10 candidates are in the fray, the contest is primarily between BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan and SP’s Ajit Prasad.

The bypoll holds significant political weight, especially after SP’s Awadhesh Prasad pulled off a surprising victory over BJP in Faizabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This upset came just months after the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, making Milkipur a crucial battleground for both parties.