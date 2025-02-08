Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
  4. Milkipur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: BJP leads in early trends as vote counting underway
Milkipur By-Poll Result Live: With Ayodhya at the heart of BJP’s Hindutva narrative, the Milkipur bypoll serves as a test of the party’s hold over the region. For the SP, a victory here would further consolidate its momentum after the Faizabad win.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Ayodhya Published : Feb 08, 2025 6:29 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 8:33 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Milkipur Bypoll Election Result LIVE

The Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Ayodhya district has turned into a prestige battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). While 10 candidates are in the fray, the contest is primarily between BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan and SP’s Ajit Prasad.

The bypoll holds significant political weight, especially after SP’s Awadhesh Prasad pulled off a surprising victory over BJP in Faizabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This upset came just months after the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, making Milkipur a crucial battleground for both parties.

 

 

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 08, 2025 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    BJP leads in early trends as counting continues

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Milkipur bypoll as vote counting progresses. The high-stakes contest is being closely watched, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) also in the fray. According to initial trends, the BJP candidate has secured a lead over rivals. However, with multiple rounds of counting still underway, the final outcome remains uncertain.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Vote counting begins

    The counting of votes for the Milkipur assembly bypolls has officially begun under tight security arrangements.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Strict security arrangements in place: SSP Karan Nayyar

    Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karan Nayyar confirmed that all necessary preparations have been completed in line with the Election Commission’s directives. “In view of the vote counting for Milkipur bypolls, we assigned duties following the guidelines of the Election Commission, and party leaders have also been informed. All preparations are done,” he stated.

     

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    High-stakes battle between BJP and SP

    The bypoll has drawn significant political attention. It is a direct contest between BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan and SP’s Ajit Prasad. The election is a crucial test for both parties, especially after the Samajwadi Party’s unexpected victory in Faizabad during the last Lok Sabha elections.

     

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Visuals from Government Inter College, Ayodhya

    Visuals from outside the Government Inter College in Ayodhya show a substantial security presence, with officials and party representatives arriving as the counting process gets underway. The Election Commission has implemented strict protocols to ensure the integrity of the counting process.

     

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Vote counting to beging at 8 AM

    The counting of votes for the Milkipur Assembly by-election is set to begin at 8 AM today. The process will take place at the Government Inter College in Ayodhya, where security measures have been heightened to ensure a smooth and transparent counting procedure.

    The Milkipur bypoll has garnered significant attention, with key contenders being BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan and SP’s Ajit Prasad. The outcome is eagerly awaited, especially after SP’s Awadhesh Prasad’s unexpected victory in Faizabad during last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

