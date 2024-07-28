Mata Prasad Pandey, Samajwadi Party leader, appointed leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ @MATAPRASADPANDEY SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with Mata Prasad Pandey

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (July 28) appointed senior party leader Mata Prasad Pandey as Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Notably, the development comes after the seat fell vacant due to the SP supremo, and then the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kannauj constituency in the recently concluded elections.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



READ MORE | 'Akhilesh has become pawn of Congress': Keshav Maurya rebukes SP chief amid political turmoil



READ MORE | All is not well in UP BJP? Deputy CMs boycott Yogi Adityanath's meeting amid reports of political turmoil