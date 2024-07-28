Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
Mata Prasad Pandey, Samajwadi Party leader, appointed leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav picks senior party leader Mata Prasad Pandey as the new LoP in Vidha Sabha.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Lucknow Updated on: July 28, 2024 15:32 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with Mata Prasad Pandey
Image Source : FACEBOOK/ @MATAPRASADPANDEY SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with Mata Prasad Pandey

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (July 28) appointed senior party leader Mata Prasad Pandey as Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Notably, the development comes after the seat fell vacant due to the SP supremo, and then the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kannauj constituency in the recently concluded elections.

(This is a  developing story. More details will be added)


