Married man rapes 19-year-old, family claims police pressured her to marry accused in Uttar Pradesh

Bhadohi rape: A family in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh has claimed that the police 'persuaded' them to marry their 19-year-old daughter to the married man who allegedly raped her multiple times. According to the complaint registered by the family, when they went to lodge a complaint police cited the survivor's pregnancy as the reason for the marriage.

The police said that the accused, 35-year-old Sajid Ali from Kotwali area was arrested on Sunday after the family's complaint.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan told news agency PTI citing the FIR that the man befriended the woman from the same locality and began visiting her house. "Ali was arrested by one of our teams. Further legal actions are underway," added the officer.

Accused filmed video, blackmailed her

On March 10, 2024, Ali allegedly raped a woman while she was alone at home and recorded the assault, according to a police officer. The SP said that when the woman threatened to file a complaint, Ali used the video to blackmail her, threatening to upload it online.

Fearing public exposure, the woman remained silent, and Ali continued to assault her, resulting in her becoming pregnant, the officer added. When her parents noticed physical changes in her appearance, they confronted her, prompting her to disclose the incident, the SP said.

Police persuaded family for marriage

On September 20, 2024, the woman and her parents approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused, Ali. However, the police reportedly persuaded them to agree to a marriage between the woman and Ali, citing her pregnancy, as per the complaint.

The woman later alleged that the marriage was conducted without a proper investigation and against her will, according to Katyayan.

In October, the woman discovered that Ali was already married and living with his wife at another location, police said. On November 26, the woman gave birth to a stillborn child at a private hospital, the SP stated.

The officer said that the woman, who was a victim of mental and physical abuse for several months, submitted a written complaint on January 3, seeking action against Ali.

Following her complaint, a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Her statement has been recorded, and a medical examination has been conducted, police confirmed.

(With PTI inputs)

