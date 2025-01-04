Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A horrific incident has come to light in the Seoni Malwa area of Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh, where a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped, allegedly raped, and subsequently murdered. Police officials confirmed the incident on Friday, stating that the crime occurred on Thursday night and the accused, Ajay Dhurve, has been arrested.

According to Inspector Anoop Uike, Dhurve was known to the victim's family. He entered their home while the girl and her family were asleep, kidnapped the child, and then committed the heinous acts of rape and murder by strangulation.

After murdering the innocent child, the accused discarded her body near a canal in a deserted area in the early morning hours. Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Following the discovery, the victim's family and residents staged a protest at a local intersection near their home, demanding the death penalty for Dhurve. The community is outraged and grieving the loss of the young girl.

This tragic event comes amidst ongoing protests in Bhopal's Pithampur area regarding the transportation of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory. These protests have escalated in recent days, with clashes between police and protesters leading to the implementation of Section 163 to control the situation. Earlier, stone-pelting had erupted in Pithampur on Friday morning, further escalating the tension.

The controversy surrounding the Union Carbide waste stems from the recent relocation of 337 tons of toxic waste from the Bhopal gas tragedy site to an industrial waste deposit unit near Pithampur, close to Indore. This transfer, occurring 40 years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, has sparked widespread public outcry, with demands for the waste disposal to be relocated away from Pithampur.

The focus now remains on the investigation into the brutal murder of the 6-year-old girl and the legal proceedings against the accused, as well as the ongoing public concern and protests surrounding the safe disposal of the Union Carbide toxic waste.