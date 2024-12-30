Man, two minor girls charred to death after live wire falls on them in Gorakhpur

Follow us on Image Source : X Family of three killed in Gorakhpur

A man, his daughter and his niece were burnt alive after a high-tension wire fell on them. The shocking incident took place on Sunday near Sonbarsa market area of Gorakhpur. The police on Sunday informed Shivraj Nishad (27), his daughter Aditi (2) and niece Anu (9) were riding on a motorcycle when an 11,000-volt power line snapped and fell on them. The tragic incident was caught on CCTV.

Vehicle caught fire

The CCTV footage shows the man and the two girls on a motorcycle and a wire fell on them when they taking a left close to a garbage dump. Within seconds, the bike caught fire and the man and the two children were burned to death and no one could rescue them. They died on spot. As per the police the three were returning home from Sonbarsa market after grocery shopping.

Inquiry begins

Ashutosh Srivastava, Chief Engineer of the Electricity Department, said preliminary investigations suggest a monkey may have jumped on the wire, causing it to snap and fall. An inquiry has been ordered to determine why the line did not trip after the wire broke.

As per the officials, when a high-tension wire touch the ground, it trips. However, in this case, the wire may have landed on the bike or a person, causing the automatic tripping mechanism to fail. A two-member team, including a superintending engineer and an executive engineer are investigating the incident and they will submit a report within 48 hours to fix accountability.

Shambhu Kumar, Managing Director of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, assured financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the victims' families by Monday.

