Mahakumbh: UPSRTC deploys 4,500 buses for devotees ahead of final 'snan' on February 26

Kumbh Mela 2025: With an enormous crowd expected before the last bathing day of the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has ramped up transport facilities. The state government announced that 4,500 buses are being deployed to ensure smooth travel for devotees, helping them reach their destinations safely and efficiently.

Uttar Pradesh Roadways Regional Manager (Prayagraj region), MK Trivedi, said complete arrangements of buses have been made for all the routes of the state to carry the passengers to and fro from different parts of the state. 3,050 buses have been allotted for this and these buses will operate from all six parking lots.

He said a maximum of 1,189 buses will be operated from Jhunsi parking lot. After this, 662 buses will be operated from Bela Kachhar parking, 667 from Nehru Park parking, 298 from Leprosy parking, 148 from Saraswati Dwar and 86 from Saraswati Hi-Tech City parking. The buses will be available every 10 minutes.

Trivedi said that 1,450 buses have been reserved for the Mahashivratri bathing festival. A maximum of 540 buses will be reserved in Jhunsi parking. Apart from this, 480 buses will be reserved in Bela Kachhar, 240 in Nehru Park, 120 in Saraswati Dwar and 70-70 buses will be reserved in Leprosy and Saraswati Hi-Tech City parking. These buses will take the devotees from the parking lots to Mahakumbh Nagar.

Apart from these 1,450 buses, as many as 750 shuttle buses are available to take the devotees to the places near Mahakumbh Nagar from the temporary bus stations built around the city and shuttle service is available every two minutes. Shuttle service has been made free from February 25 to 28, Trivedi said.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to conclude on February 26.

