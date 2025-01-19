Mahakumbh: PM Narendra Modi's nephew sings 'bhajans' with friends at Kumbh Mela | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakumbh: PM Narendra Modi's nephew sings 'bhajans' with friends at Kumbh Mela.

Kumbh Mela: The celebration of the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is currently underway, where people from India and other foreign countries are arriving in large numbers.

Millions of devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Sangam, and this process will continue till February 26. Meanwhile, interesting and viral videos from the Mahakumbh are surfacing on the internet, which are being widely appreciated. One such video features the nephew of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sachin Pankajbhai Modi sings 'bhajans' at Mahakumbh

The nephew of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Pankajbhai Modi, has arrived at the Kumbh Mela 2025. By profession, Sachin is a computer engineer, but he has a great passion for singing bhajans. He has come to Mahakumbh with two of his friends, who are Chartered Accountants (CAs) by profession.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, Sachin and his friends can be seen singing bhajans at the Kumbh Mela, inspiring the youth and other devotees with enthusiasm for Sanatan Dharma. Sachin has always had an interest in singing religious bhajans. He, along with his friends, formed a bhajan group, and every Saturday, they visit various cafes in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, where they chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' and bhajans, bringing together young people with them.

Know more about PM Modi's family

Damodardas Modi and Hiraben had six children, with PM Modi being the third. The other siblings include Amrit Modi, Pankaj Modi, Prahlad Modi, Soma Modi, and their daughter Vasantiben Hasmukh Modi. Vasantiben is PM Modi's only sister.

Amrit snans

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key 'Amrit Snans' are yet to come.

The next key bathing dates include-