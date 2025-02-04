Mahakumbh: Over three crore devotees take Holy dip in two days, authorities ensure 'zero error'

Follow us on Image Source : X Over three crore devotees take Holy dip in two days

Kumbh Mela 2025: Between February 3 and 4, over three crore people have taken the Holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Monday's Basant Panchami 'Amrit Snan' saw over 2.5 crore devotees taking a dip at the Maha Kumbh under revised security measures. Authorities followed the upgraded crowd management plan- 'Operation eleven' to manage huge influx of devotees at the Kumbh Mela. CM Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to ensure 'zero errors' at managing the crowd.

Over 74.70 lakhs snan today

As per the official data, till 8 pm on February 4, over 74.70 lakhs devotees performed snan at Mahakumbh. Of these, 10 lakhs are Kalpwasis and 64.70 lakhs pilgrims visited the Mela. Till today, 38.29 crore people took snan.

To avoid any adverse situation, officials and authorities were on alert ensuring smooth management at the third Amrit Snan on Monday. Since 3:30 am on Monday, the CM had been monitoring live feed from Maha Kumbh from his Lucknow residence," Director of Information Shishir said. Inter-agency coordination was strengthened to ensure multiple forces, comprising the state police, PAC, and CAPF, work in unison to regulate crowd movement.

"Enhanced security measures were introduced on major bridges, including the New Yamuna Bridge and Shastri Bridge, where Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units were deployed. Motorcycle squads also monitored and managed the crowd," one of the officials said.

PM Modi to visit Mahakumbh on tomorrow

As per an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5. A PIB release stated, at around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga. "In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites. Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on 13th December, 2024, Prime Minister inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public," the release reads.