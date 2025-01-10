Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Maa Ki Rasoi' in Prayagraj, offering full meal for just Rs 9

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MYOGIADITYANATH 'Maa Ki Rasoi' in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: In preparation for the Mahakumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi,' a community kitchen initiative offering wholesome meals for just Rs 9. Operated by the 'Nandi Sewa Sansthan' at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, the kitchen aims to support economically weaker sections of society, the state government announced on Friday.

On the second day of his visit to Prayagraj, CM Yogi inspected the hospital facilities and personally served food to attendees during the inauguration of the initiative. The project is expected to play a significant role in ensuring affordable and nutritious meals for visitors and residents during the Mahakumbh.

"The Nandi Sewa Sansthan has launched this initiative to support economically weaker sections of society. Under this program, people can enjoy a full meal for just Rs 9. The meal includes dal, four rotis, vegetables, rice, salad, and a dessert," the government said. After the inauguration, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta guided the CM to the kitchen, where meals are prepared. There, the CM was briefed about the quality of the food, hygiene standards and other arrangements.

Seating capacity at 'Maa Ki Rasoi'

According to the Nandi Sewa Sansthan, 'Maa Ki Rasoi' will prove useful for those who come to SRN Hospital for the treatment of their loved ones and are worried about food. Maa Ki Rasoi, a fully AC, hygienic and modern restaurant, has been prepared by Nandi Seva Sansthan in an area of about 2000 square feet in the SRN campus. About 150 people will be able to sit together and eat at a time, it added.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: What is Japan's Miyawaki technique used to grow forests in Prayagraj to offer pure air to devotees