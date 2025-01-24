Mahakumbh: Drone show at Kumbh Mela a visual spectacle as Prayagraj night sky lights up

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The drone show showed 'Samudra Manthan' at Kumbh Mela.

In a spectacular display of technology meeting devotion, a drone show was organised in Mahakumbh’s Sector 7 on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department which made it happen, utilised hundreds of drones to create amazing aerial formations that depicted deities drinking from the “Amrit Kalash”. A divine tableau of “Samudra Manthan” also left people awestruck.

The sky was transformed into a canvas, with the Maha Kumbh logo and the Uttar Pradesh government emblem elegantly etched by the drones. Images of a sadhu blowing the conch and a sanyasi immersed in the holy waters of the Sangam added depth and spiritual significance to the display.

A highlight of the show was the majestic Indian tricolour unfurling over the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, evoking a sense of patriotism and national pride among the spectators. This innovative drone show effectively showcased the spiritual and cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed this unique and awe-inspiring spectacle.

The drone show also commemorated the Uttar Pradesh Day and a cultural tableau of Uttar Pradesh added to the beauty.

Mahakumbh 'Amrit Snan' on January 29

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it is anticipating 10 crore devotees for the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' on January 29 at the Mahakumbh for which comprehensive measures are being implemented to efficiently manage traffic and crowds.

The bathing ritual is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh. Although taking a dip in the sacred waters on all days beginning from Makar Sankranti is considered holy, yet there are some specific auspicious bathing dates, which are known as 'Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan).

The Mauni Amavasya on January 29 will be the third such auspicious date at the ongoing fair. The first two were held on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and 14 (Makar Sankranti) while three more will be held next month on February 3 (Basant Panchami), 12 (Maghi Purnima), and 26 (Maha Shivratri).

Being held after 12 years, the Mahakumbh, considered world's largest spiritual gathering and a key Hindu pilgrimage at Triveni Sangam, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

