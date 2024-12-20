Mahakumbh 2025: Sleeping pods built at Prayagraj Railway Station for travellers

Friday, December 20, 2024
     
Mahakumbh 2025: Celebrated in a cycle of 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Rail under bridges (RUBs) and rail over bridges (ROBs) are ready on almost all the level crossings in Prayagraj where movement will start fully before the mega event

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Prayagraj Published : Dec 20, 2024 8:11 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 8:51 IST
Mahakumbh
Image Source : X Sleeping pods built at Prayagraj Railway Station

Mahakumbh 2025: To ensure comfort to travellers, sleeping pods are being built at Prayagraj Railway Station ahead of the religious congregation. Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, has undertaken a project to elevate railway tracks to remove level crossings before next year's Maha Kumbh. The initiative is set to ease traffic congestion, save travel time, and provide significant relief to city residents.

The Caretaker of the sleeping pods at Prayagraj Railway Station, Vishwajit Singh said, "This is a 'Made in Japan' concept... All arrangements- including AC, locker, and washrooms have also been made. We have 10 green pods for couples, pink colour pods are made for single females, and we have orange rooms for single occupants... The entire area is under CCTV surveillance."

The Ministry of Railways has also dismissed as "baseless" claims that passengers would be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela, and said no such provision exists.

A robust anti-drone system has been deployed here to ensure the safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh 2025, with experts stationed at a central location to monitor all drones flying in the vicinity. The anti-drone system was activated on Friday and it successfully intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

