Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj gears up for grand religious gathering of 400 million devotees

The world’s largest religious festival, Mahakumbh 2025, will commence in a month in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. With an estimated 400 million devotees from across the globe expected to participate, preparations for this grand event have been underway for over a year and are now in their final stages.

The sprawling Kumbh area, spread over an impressive 63,000 hectares, has been designated as a new district in Uttar Pradesh. Massive infrastructural developments are taking place, including the construction of new bridges and leveling of the ghats with heavy JCB machinery. These ghats are being divided into multiple sectors to improve crowd management.

CCTV monitoring via 2,400 cameras is provided with a complement of 300 AI-based cameras installed for safety measures. The ghats are being cleaned up with decorative illumination for a grand reception of pilgrims.

Walls adorned with vibrant paintings

This would be one of the most eye-catching things for pilgrims—beautiful wall paintings embellishing lanes and streets in Prayagraj. The walls of the city have been painted over with beautiful artwork from artists from all corners of India to endow it with the cultural heritage of different states. These murals will now be a delight to watch for tourists.

Enhanced infrastructure for air travelers

In preparation for the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj Airport is undergoing significant upgrades. The Airports Authority of India has completed two phases of development, increasing the airport’s parking capacity from 4 to 15 aircraft and expanding the terminal’s passenger capacity from 350 to 850. Additionally, the car parking facility has been enhanced to accommodate 400 vehicles, up from the earlier 200.

The final phase of the project includes a brand-new terminal building, which is scheduled to be operational by December 31, just in time for the Mahakumbh.

With only a month left, the Mahakumbh 2025 promises to be a spectacular event, combining spirituality, culture, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to welcome millions of devotees from across the globe.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)