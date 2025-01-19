Mahakumbh 2025: Over 5.4 million take holy dip at Sangam on seventh day of Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Over 5.4 million take a holy dip at Sangam in Mahakumbh on the seventh day

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Over 5.4 million devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the seventh day of the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the government data, over 4.4 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh on the seventh day, January 19. Along with them, 1 million Kalpavasis also took holy dip at the Sangam till 8:00 pm.

The kalpavasis stay near the banks of the confluence of the River Ganga and Yamuna and mystical Saraswati for a month. Meanwhile, the total number of devotees who took a holy dip at Sangam in 7 days crossed over 8.26 crore.

Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Mahakumbh Mela even as dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions did not seem to affect the footfall of pilgrims. The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days which will see four key Amrit Snans, including Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).