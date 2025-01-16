Mahakumbh: 'One Plate, One Bag' campaign launched for plastic-free Kumbh Mela

Follow us on Image Source : RSS (X) Mahakumbh 2025: 'One Plate, One Bag' campaign launched for plastic-free Kumbh Mela.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Cloth bags, steel plates and glasses are being distributed at the Mahakumbh to ensure that the world's largest religious congregation is plastic-free, an RSS functionary said.

The "One Plate, One Bag" campaign was launched in Sector 18 on the Old GT Road by RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal to replace plastic bags and disposable items, Prant Prachar Pramukh of the organisation, Murar Tripathi, said.

Adopt habit of using 'cloth bags'

Addressing the pilgrims, Gopal said collective efforts were needed to create a plastic-free society and asserted that everyone should adopt the habit of using cloth bags.

"Cloth bags and carry bags are being distributed to visitors, with around 70,000 such bags already handed out from six centres. Additionally, he shared that 2 million steel plates and glasses have been collected from across the country," Tripathi said.

"These steel plates and glasses are being distributed to all langars (community kitchens) and food outlets within the mela area to replace plastic and thermocol utensils," Tripathi said.

CM Yogi urges everyone to adopt eco-friendly practices

Prominent attendees at the event included Rajendra Saxena, RSS Kshetra Marg Pramukh, and Ramesh Kumar, Prant Pracharak of the Kashi region of RSS. On January 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while extending greetings on Makar Sankranti and the first 'Amrit Snan' this Mahakumbh, urged people to adopt eco-friendly practices and avoid single-use plastic during pilgrimage.

Google joins Maha Kumbh celebration with petal shower on search screen

Google is celebrating the ongoing Maha Kumbh with a rose petal animation on its search screen. If one looks up 'Kumbh', 'Maha Kumbh', 'Kumbh Mela', 'Mahakumbh' or any similar iterations on Google, the screen plays an animation in the background showing a virtual shower of rose petals. Google also allows for the animation to be replayed or shared with others via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. A third option allows one to dismiss the animation.

"Google search engine uniquely celebrates the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. When you search Maha Kumbh it will shower petals on the screen in honour of Mahakumbh," stated a message posted on the official X handle of the Maha Kumbh.

The mega fair, where millions of pilgrims turn up for a holy dip in the Sangam in their quest for 'Moksha' and to cleanse their sins in the sacred waters, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

While nearly 5 crore people descended for the Mahakumbh on the first two days itself, the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the event, expects a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore during the entire Mela period.