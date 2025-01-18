Mahakumbh 2025: Meet Kabootarwale Baba who carries pigeon on his head for 9 years

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kabootarwale Baba

At the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a significant spiritual gathering drawing thousands of ascetics and devotees, one unique figure has captured the imagination of social media — the "Kabootarwale Baba," also known as the Pigeon Saint. Rajpuri Maharaj, the head of the famous Juna Akhada, has been seen with a pigeon perched on his head for nearly a decade. This bird, named Hari Puri, is his constant companion, whether he's eating, sleeping, or meditating.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Baba Rajpuri explains his deep connection with the pigeon, describing it as a symbol of compassion, peace, and harmony. He emphasizes the importance of nurturing love for all living beings, urging his followers to live a life of kindness, care, and empathy toward every creature in the world.

The Kabootarwale Baba shares, “Serving all living beings is the greatest duty. I have always believed in showing love and care for every creature, and this pigeon is a living example of my belief in non-violence and compassion.” His message has resonated with many, drawing significant attention across social media platforms, with users widely sharing his story.

The Kabootarwale Baba’s philosophy is rooted in his belief that compassion for all creatures is essential. He elaborates, “Caring for living beings is our responsibility. Our ultimate goal in life should be to dedicate ourselves to serving all living creatures with kindness and care.”

As the Kumbh Mela continues, which is known for drawing saints and ascetics with unique spiritual perspectives, many visitors find themselves captivated not just by blessings but also by the stories of such unusual saints. Amid the hustle and bustle of the Mela, the sight of the pigeon calmly resting on Baba’s head stands as a quiet symbol of his deep, non-materialistic devotion.

In addition to Kabootarwale Baba, the Kumbh Mela has also introduced other intriguing spiritual figures, including Abhay Singh, known as the "IIT Baba." A former aerospace engineer from Haryana, Singh gave up a promising career at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to pursue a spiritual life. His decision to turn away from science and delve into meditation and spiritual exploration has astonished many.

As the Mahakumbh unfolds, the Mela remains a space where both spiritual leaders and unusual figures continue to captivate the hearts and minds of pilgrims and media alike, each contributing to the vibrant, diverse atmosphere of the gathering.