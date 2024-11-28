'Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations to be completed by December 10', says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (November 27) reviewed the ongoing preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 and assured that all arrangements for the grand event will be completed by December 10 (Sunday), a month ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on December 13 (Friday) to inaugurate several development projects, Adityanath told media. Highlighting the rapid pace of preparations, the UP chief minister said, "Work is progressing on a war footing. Senior government and administrative officials have thoroughly reviewed and inspected the ongoing projects. Despite delays caused by an extended rainy season, the Maha Kumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, will be held in a spectacular and grand manner."

The chief minister expressed pride in the opportunity to receive Prime Minister Modi's guidance during the inauguration. He noted that both central and state governments, along with all departments, are fully committed to ensuring the success of this monumental event.

Maha Kumbh to feature expanded fairground

Chief Minister Adityanath announced that Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a significantly expanded fairground, covering 800 more hectares than the 2019 Kumbh. He highlighted the success of previous expansions, noting that approximately 80,000 tents and 60,000 institutions were accommodated in the last Kumbh.

This year, the number of tents will be doubled to 1.8 lakh, ensuring a larger capacity for pilgrims and organisations, he said.

"Devotees of Sanatan Dharma and followers of Indian traditions who revere the Ganga and Prayagraj will have the opportunity to participate in this grand event," Adityanath said.

"Saints, social and cultural organisations from across the nation are also expected to join. Extensive infrastructure development is underway in both the Kumbh area and the city, with projects progressing on schedule," he said.

Some works will be completed by November 30 and others by December 10, he added. The prime minister will visit Prayagraj on December 13 to perform Maa Ganga 'aarti' and inaugurate various development projects, the chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness display of 'Digital Kumbh'

PM Modi will also witness a display of the 'Digital Kumbh' and the completed works aimed at enhancing the grandeur of the event, he added. Adityanath said the Maha Kumbh will set a new benchmark as a digitally advanced, divine and grand event. He said no Indian would want to miss the opportunity to witness the pristine flow of the Ganga and partake in the sacred Kumbh bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

"This Maha Kumbh aims to establish new standards through the guidance of the prime minister, the blessings of saints and the active participation of the public," he said.

The CM stressed the need for special initiatives to enhance safety and amenities for devotees.

He also directed the formulation of a comprehensive action plan for key bathing dates, including the deployment of disaster response volunteers. To improve infrastructure for Maha Kumbh visitors, plans are in place to enhance road, rail and air connectivity. The chief minister announced the deployment of 7,000 buses and emphasised the use of clean and eco-friendly electric buses.

Maha Kumbh would be historic event: CM Yogi

Adityanath also called for public awareness campaigns, additional sanitation staff and a strict ban on single-use plastics to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability. He expressed confidence that Maha Kumbh 2025 would be a historic event, emphasising public cooperation and satisfaction with ongoing projects. During his visit to Prayagraj, he unveiled projects worth Rs 237.38 crore to ensure a clean and secure Maha Kumbh, including advanced sanitation tools and safety equipment.

He inaugurated a new sanitation control room and launched equipment worth Rs 50.38 crore for the Parade Mela area, along with safety tools for fire services, water police and traffic management. He distributed uniform kits to 20,000 'swachhagrahis' and life jackets to sailors, benefiting over 15,000 workers under the 'Swachh Kumbh Kosh' initiative.

The CM highlighted efforts to enhance sanitation and safety, ensuring the Maha Kumbh reflects the government's commitment to creating a clean and inclusive event. CM Adityanath inaugurated the Solid Waste Management Control Room and Citizen Facilitation Center in Prayagraj, along with the 'PMC 24x7' app and digital website to enhance municipal services.

These initiatives, in collaboration with Prayagraj Smart City, aim to ensure a clean Maha Kumbh while improving convenience and efficiency for residents, it stated.

The chief minister underlined the role of technology in urban governance, praising the municipal corporation's efforts to enhance the quality of life. The SWM Control Room will streamline waste management and make municipal services more accessible, reflecting a commitment to citizen-centric development, it added.