Uttar Pradesh: Delivery boy brutally murdered in Lucknow, body dumped in canal

The Lucknow Police on Monday (September 30) revealed ghastly details of a murder case involving a delivery boy whose body was cut into pieces and thrown into a canal. The investigation, which began with a missing person's report filed by the victim's family, soon turned into a murder case.

The victim, identified as Bharat Kumar, a delivery boy, was allegedly kidnapped and later brutally murdered over the non-payment for a parcel ordered from a prominent website. When Bharat arrived at the culprit's house to deliver the parcel, the culprit, along with an accomplice, murdered him and disposed of his dismembered body in a nearby canal in the Chinhat area, where the crime occurred.

The police said one person, identified as Akash, has been apprehended in connection with the case. They added, during the investigation, Akash confessed to the crime, implicating another person as well. According to police, the two suspects stuffed the victim's body into a sack at night and dumped it in the Indira canal. Further details are being investigated.

It is important to note that the police and NDRF teams have initiated a search operation in the canal to retrieve the victim's body.

Significantly, the incident comes days after a body of a woman, cut into several pieces, and was found stored in a refrigerator in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval area. Providing details about the incident, the police said, the body was found near Veerana Bhavan in Malleswara, Bengaluru, and the victim has been identified as Mahalakshmi.

The police said, the maggot-infested body of the deceased, Mahalakshmi, was first discovered by her mother and elder sister, who visited her after the building owner complained of a foul smell coming from her place. As, Mahalakshmi's elder sister and mother visited her, they were horrified to find her body chopped into over 50 pieces. Further, investigation into this case is also being conducted.

