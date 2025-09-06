Lucknow law student thrashed by classmates inside a car, slapped over 20 times in 90 seconds; video goes viral A private university in Lucknow witnessed a shocking case of campus violence when a law student was slapped over 20 times in 90 seconds by two classmates inside a car. The incident was caught on video and has gone viral, leaving the victim in shock and forcing him to skip college.

Lucknow:

A shocking incident has come to light from a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow where a law student was brutally assaulted by his own classmates. The student was forced to sit inside a car in the campus parking area, where two fellow students, a boy and a girl, repeatedly slapped him. The video shows the victim was slapped over 20 times in a span of one-and-a-half minutes. During the assault, the accused classmates kept warning him to keep his hands away from his face, threatening that otherwise he would be beaten even more.

Video of assault goes viral

The entire incident was recorded on video and later circulated on social media. The video has now gone viral which has sparked outrage. As per the information, the victim student has been left traumatised by the incident and has reportedly stopped attending college.

Accused students suspended

After the video went viral, the victim's father Mukesh Kumar Kesarwani lodged an FIR. The FIR has been registered against Ayush Yadav, Jhanvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla. Meanwhile, the five students named in the FIR have been suspended from the university. Chinhat Police have also registered the case and are investigating the matter.

Motive still unknown

The exact reason behind the assault has not yet been established. However, in the video, the accused can be heard saying, "Would you dare speak about the character of Jahnavi and Saumya?" Police and university authorities are expected to look into the matter further to determine what led to the attack.