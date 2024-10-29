Kumbh 2025: 'Grand showcase of culture and safety,' promises Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh has become a favorite destination for tourists.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has declared that the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj will set a global standard for safety, convenience, and organisation. He emphasised the state government's readiness to host the grand event under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the central government.

Rich cultural heritage, community faith

Describing the Kumbh Mela as an incredible confluence of Sanatan culture, diverse social environment, and popular faith, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted its importance. He stated that the successful organisation of the Kumbh will be based on better arrangements for information, communication, cleanliness, and safety, as asserted by the Union Minister for Tourism.

Review of development projects

During a review meeting with the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Chief Minister discussed ongoing and proposed tourism development projects in Prayagraj, Ayodhya Dham, and Naimisharanya Dham. Senior officials from both the state and central governments were present to provide updates on the project's progress.

A grand event like no other

CM Adityanath noted that the Kumbh Mela, taking place after a 12-year gap, will be more divine and grand than all previous Kumbh events. This intangible cultural heritage will showcase the glorious traditions of Indian culture and its diverse social environment to the world.

He pointed out that while 5,721 institutions participated in the 2019 Kumbh, nearly 10,000 organizations will work with a unified purpose for this Mahakumbh. The Kumbh Mela area will span 4,000 hectares, divided into 25 sectors, ensuring all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims. Key facilities include 12 kilometres of ghats, 1,850 hectares of parking, 450 kilometres of paved pathways, 30 pontoon bridges, 67,000 streetlights, 150,000 toilets, and over 25,000 public accommodations. Special plans have been developed for safety and convenience during key bathing festivals like Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Maha Shivratri.

Focus on sacred sites, river cleanliness

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete ongoing tourism development works at sacred sites such as Hanuman Temple Corridor, Akshay Vat Patalpuri, Saraswati Kupar, Bharadwaj Ashram, and more by November 30. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every pilgrim can bathe in the pure Ganga River, with zero discharge being guaranteed.

Comprehensive planning for successful event

The Union Minister emphasized the importance of four key elements—information, cleanliness, communication, and security—for the success of the Mahakumbh. He stated that a holistic approach must be adopted to ensure everyone receives accurate information, the area maintains excellent sanitation, a strong communication system is in place, and adequate security measures are established.

New opportunities for Uttar Pradesh tourism

The Mahakumbh 2025 presents a significant opportunity to elevate Uttar Pradesh's tourism. The Union Minister suggested that an app be developed for foreign tourists visiting the Kumbh, complete with QR codes displayed at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals to facilitate access to information about various locations within the fairground.

The minister also indicated the need to prepare a tour plan for tourists interested in visiting other attractions in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the state's vast potential. He urged the state government to submit proposals to include new tourist sites in Uttar Pradesh under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Enhancing cultural programs

The Union Minister mentioned that the Ministry of Culture is preparing to showcase India's diverse cultural heritage at the Mahakumbh. He stressed the importance of coordinating cultural programs between the central and state tourism departments to ensure they are held at accessible locations within the fairground for maximum participation from devotees and tourists.

Naimisharanya tourism development

In discussing tourism development projects in Naimisharanya, the Chief Minister highlighted the establishment of the Shri Naimisharanya Dham Tirtha Vikas Parishad. This site, revered as a place of meditation for 88,000 sages, is being promoted for religious tourism. The area has been included in the Swadesh Darshan-2 scheme to boost its visibility.

Plans are also underway to set up a Vedic Science Center in Naimisharanya to promote Vedic knowledge among the public. The Chief Minister announced that the Neemasar Tourist Rest House is being planned to operate under a PPP model, ensuring comfort for tourists while generating revenue.

Infrastructure development

Development work is ongoing to create a corridor at major entry points to Naimisharanya-Mishrikh, along with facilities such as an entrance pavilion, visitor center, and various amenities to enhance the experience for pilgrims. Additionally, a heliport is being constructed for easier access.

Progress in Ayodhya development

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the Vision Document 2047 for Ayodhya Dham development, expressing satisfaction with ongoing projects aimed at creating a "New Ayodhya." Emphasizing the need for timely completion of these initiatives, he called for comprehensive support to ensure the success of the Kumbh Mela and related projects.