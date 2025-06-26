Kanwar Yatra 2025: UP govt bans open sale of meat and alcohol, ensures seamless facilities for pilgrims Kanwar Yatra 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructed authorities to ensure that Kanwariyas face no inconvenience during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. He stressed the need for comprehensive arrangements to ensure their safety and comfort.

Lucknow:

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, conducted a one-day visit to Ghaziabad on Thursday (June 26), where he reviewed key departmental projects, preparations for the upcoming 'Kanwar Yatra', and initiatives under the Hindon River rejuvenation plan. He chaired a high-level meeting with elected representatives and senior officials at the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Indirapuram, issuing directives across over 20 departments.

Kanwar Yatra: CM Yogi stresses seamless, eco-friendly arrangements

In anticipation of the annual Kanwar Yatra, CM Yogi issued comprehensive instructions to ensure devotee safety, hygiene, and convenience-

Dedicated routes, including Muradnagar to Tila Mod and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, were marked for special arrangements.

CM directed the installation of watch towers, CCTV surveillance, proper lighting, public toilets, and medical facilities at key points.

Barricading at road dividers, display of price lists at food stalls, temporary closure of meat and liquor shops, and installation of insulated plastic sheets on electric poles up to five feet were also mandated.

Camps along the yatra route must be plastic-free, with dustbins, sanitation workers, fire extinguishers, and clean drinking water facilities in place.

He urged the use of eco-friendly cups, plates, and glasses, and deployment of public address systems at key junctions for effective communication.

Special attention was requested for the management of unmanned railway crossings, cleanliness at fuel stations, and gender-specific toilet facilities.

Hindon River rejuvenation: Strong push for pollution control

The CM also reviewed the Hindon River revival plan, with a focus on improving water quality and tackling industrial pollution. He instructed officials to implement concrete pollution control measures under the Namami Gange project, emphasising the need for a sustainable and clean water supply for local communities.

Launch of 'PAHAL' digital citizen portal by GDA

During his visit, CM Yogi inaugurated the ‘PAHAL’ portal developed by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). The digital platform is designed to benefit over 1.4 lakh users, enabling online access to property payments, document downloads, installment tracking, registry bookings, and name change services.

The portal, which has already generated Rs 161.22 crore in revenue and processed 83 change requests, replaces time-consuming manual processes with a faster, more transparent, and user-friendly system. GDA Vice-Chairman Atul Vats briefed the Chief Minister on the platform’s features and impact.

Public use of community buildings proposed

Based on suggestions from local representatives, CM Yogi instructed officials to draft proposals for opening public access to community facilities such as Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan, Purvanchal Bhavan, and Uttaranchal Bhavan in Ghaziabad. Senior district officials, including the Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate, were present during the review.

Thorough Departmental Review with Emphasis on Welfare and Infrastructure

CM Yogi assessed the progress of initiatives under health, education (basic and secondary), public works, power, rural development, MSMEs, irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Namami Gange, women and child development, and revenue departments, among others. He emphasised the timely and quality execution of all projects and called for the swift resolution of public grievances, particularly related to rural water supply and pension schemes.