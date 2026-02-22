Kanpur clash turns violent: Tractor dispute leaves 5 seriously injured, Dalit family's hut burned

Kanpur:

In Sargaon village of Ghatampur, a minor disagreement over moving a tractor escalated into a violent clash between two groups. What began as a heated argument quickly turned into a physical fight involving sticks, rods, and even axes. At least five people were reported seriously injured in the incident.

The attackers went further, setting fire to a hut outside the house of a Dalit family. The hut was completely destroyed, leaving the family with significant loss. The police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and managed to control the situation. The injured were first admitted to the community health center (CHC) in Ghatampur and later referred to a major hospital in Kanpur for advanced treatment.

MLA Saroj Kuril visits victims

Upon learning about the attack, Saroj Kuril, MLA of Ghatampur, visited the hospital to meet the victims and inquire about their condition. The injured told the MLA that the attack was carried out by the son of the Sargaon village head along with his associates.

According to the Dalit family, the attackers used sticks, rods, and other weapons, pulling hair and physically assaulting them. The family claims that the tractor dispute was only an excuse, and the attack was premeditated. The hut being set on fire destroyed all their belongings, causing severe financial and emotional loss.

MLA Saroj Kuril condemned the incident. She said she was informed while attending a wedding ceremony and immediately rushed to the hospital upon learning about the atrocities and the fire. She spoke to DCP South, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

The MLA also instructed the officer in charge of Sajeti police station to take immediate steps. The DCP assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and the guilty would be arrested and punished.

Police investigation underway

The police confirmed that the case falls under the jurisdiction of Sajeti Police Station. Complaints from both parties are being recorded, and an investigation is ongoing. Initial findings suggest that the clash may be linked to an old rivalry between the groups.

With inputs from Anurag Srivastav