Kannauj rape case: DNA sample of accused Nawab Singh Yadav matches with victim, say police

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Saini.

The Uttar Pradesh police have received the DNA report of former Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl in Kannauj district. In a significant development in the case, the police have received the DNA test report. As per the SP Amit Kumar, Nawab Singh Yadav’s DNA sample has matched, confirming his involvement in the crime. Further legal proceedings are expected to follow based on this evidence.

Following a court order, the Kannuj Police had collected the DNA sample from Yadav on August 16. The sample was taken by a team of doctors at the district jail, according to a police official. Kamlesh Kumar, the Circle Officer (CO) of Kannauj Sadar, said that during a court hearing, Yadav had agreed to provide his DNA sample when asked by the judge.

Yadav, who manages a private educational institution and is a former Samajwadi Party block head, has been accused of raping the minor on the pretext of offering her a job.