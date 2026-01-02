Kamaal Khan in legal trouble for sharing fabricated post attributed to Yogi Adityanath | All you need to know Though KRK has apologised for sharing fake post and deleted it, a FIR has been registered against him at the Hazartganj police station in Lucknow. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Rajkumar Tiwari of Lucknow's Narahi area.

Lucknow:

Actor-writer Kamaal R Khan, who is popularly known as KRK, has found himself embroiled in a controversy once again after he shared a fabricated quote attributing it to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Khan shared a fake screenshot of a newspaper clipping with a photo of Adityanath.

"Even if we don't get votes of Muslims, Dalits and Yadavs, we will still form the government," the fake screenshot quoted Adityanath as saying. Sharing the post, KRK also made some comments on the Election Commission of India (ECI).

However, it turned out that the content was fake and edited, following which the film critic apologised.

"I apologize to CM Yogi Adityanath for sharing a post, which was not original. I deleted the post after few minutes, when I came to know that it is not original. I promise to be careful in the future. Thanks!" Khan posed on X, while tagging Adityanath and his office.

He also tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police and the UP Director General of Police (DGP) in his post.

FIR registered against KRK

Though KRK has apologised for sharing fake post and deleted it, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against him at the Hazartganj police station in Lucknow. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Rajkumar Tiwari of Lucknow's Narahi area.

Tiwari alleged that KRK has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and tried to tarnish the image of the Uttar Pradesh government by sharing a fake post on Adityanath. "A false and fake statement was attributed to Maharaj ji (Yogi Adityanath) by using a fabricated clipping of a newspaper. It is an attempt to tarnish his image, which is condemnable. This has angered the Hindu community, Tiwari wrote in his complaint.

The police have now filed a complaint against KRK under Sections of the IT Act.