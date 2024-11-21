Jhansi hospital fire: Death count rises to 15 after three rescued infants die of illness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jhansi hospital fire

The recent incident of a fire in the NICU ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College has claimed 15 lives, as three more infants died, hospital authorities said on Wednesday. The fire incident took place on the night of November 15, causing a hefty casualty of many infants, who were in care at the hospital.

According to Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, the principal of the medical college, those three infants died after they were rescued from the fire within 24 hours. He explained that the cause of their death was neither burns nor inhalation of smoke but because of a specific medical condition they all had. “These children did not have burns, and there was no evidence of smoke. Their death was caused by a disease that was not linked to the fire,” said Dr. Sengar.

The fire, which started around 10:30 pm in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), caused widespread panic as medical staff and hospital workers scrambled to rescue the 49 infants in the ward. Tragically, 10 children died at the scene due to suffocation and burns, while 39 others were rescued.

Among the evacuated, two infants are in very serious states. One of the infants who weighed a mere 800 grams at birth is still fighting for his life. Another one who suffers from a congenital heart defect is also in a dangerous situation, Dr. Sengar noted.

Initial investigations suggest that a short circuit could have triggered the fire. District Magistrate Avinash Kumar pointed to the possibility of an electrical fault in the hospital as the cause. Furthermore, an inspection revealed that the fire extinguishers in the NICU were outdated, with their last refilling marked in 2019 and their expiry date in 2020. The fire alarm system, which could have alerted hospital staff in time, failed to function properly during the emergency.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial compensation for the victims' families. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 5 lakh, while those injured will be compensated with Rs 50,000.

The fire has raised serious questions about the safety standards and preparedness of hospitals in the region, especially when protecting vulnerable infants in critical care units. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation to determine accountability and prevent such incidents.

As the community mourns the loss of these young lives, hospital officials are working to provide support to the grieving families and ensure the continued care of the survivors.