Watch Video: First test flight lands at Noida's Jewar Airport, boosts air connectivity in Delhi-NCR

Jewar Noida International Airport, also termed as Jewar airport is expected to ease air travel in the delhi-ncr region. First test flight of the Noida airport took off and landed on the Jewar airport on Monday. In particular, the test sets completed a pre-planned 15-minute dormant flight cycle, including taxiing, take-off, and returning to the bay, within their designated areas.

NCR’s second major airport

Jewar Airport, officially named Noida International Airport, is set to become the second major aviation hub in the National Capital Region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, and the airport is now scheduled to commence commercial operations in April 2025.

Operational details and plans

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and other authorities to finalise flight schedules and ensure readiness for smooth operations by the April launch. Initially, the airport is expected to handle up to 65 daily flights, including 62 domestic routes, two international flights, and one cargo service.

While the airport was initially slated to open by September 2024, operational delays have pushed the timeline forward. However, NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh hinted at efforts to expedite the launch. “The concessionaire has submitted a plan to start operations by April 17, but we are exploring an earlier date. Any further delay may affect international approvals and time slots,” Singh told The Times of India.

Infrastructure development nearby

To complement the airport, the Uttar Pradesh government is developing a hi-tech township just 15 minutes away. Located in Sector-24A, this project by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) includes proximity to key attractions like the International Film City, the MotoGP track, and the Yamuna Expressway, boosting the region’s overall connectivity and economic potential.

Dignitaries attend landmark event

The test flight event witnessed the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Noida Commissioner Laxmi Singh, as well as Members of Parliament, MLAs, and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Boost to regional growth

Once operational, Jewar Airport is expected to play a crucial role in easing air traffic in the region, facilitating international and domestic travel, and driving economic growth in Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas.