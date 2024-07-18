'Bring a hundred, form government:' Is Akhilesh Yadav's 'Monsoon offer' hinting at any political unrest in UP?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

After performing well for about 10 years, the BJP has suffered a setback in UP in 2024. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party has performed well in the Lok Sabha elections. Now SP President and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav is constantly attacking the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh has given such a statement which has started new political speculations in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh's monsoon offer

Samajwadi Party President and Kannauj Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav has announced the Monsoon Offer on social media. Referring to the Monsoon Offer, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Monsoon Offer: Bring a hundred, form the government!" Now different speculations are being made about this statement of Akhilesh. Many are even saying that Akhilesh wants to topple CM Yogi's government.

Akhilesh continuously attacking

For the past several days, many speculations were being made about the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. On this, Akhilesh Yadav had said that a period of conflict and disorientation has begun in the BJP which is getting weaker day by day. The BJP has split into camps. A puppet game is being played in the BJP to show each other down. Everyone's strings are in different hands. The fight behind the scenes in the BJP has become public. Not only the engines but now even the coaches are colliding with each other.

Keshav Maurya had replied to Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had responded to Akhilesh Yadav's statements. Keshav had said- "SP Bahadur Akhilesh Yadav ji, BJP has a strong organization and government both in the country and the state, SP's PDA is a fraud. The return of SP's hooliganism in UP is impossible, BJP will repeat 2017 in the 2027 assembly elections."