SDM report: Security pushing and slippery slope led to Hathras stampede

Hathras: People at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a satsang (religious congregation) in the Sikandara Rao area of Hathras district.

A preliminary report by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sikandra Rau has attributed the stampede in Hathras, which resulted in the deaths of 121 people, to the pushing by godman Narayan Sakar Hari's security and a "slippery slope." The incident occurred on Tuesday during a religious congregation.

Circumstances leading to the stampede

The report detailed that chaos ensued after the followers of Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, were pushed by his security personnel. The SDM, who granted permission for the event, was present at the venue when the incident happened.

Crowd dynamics and incident timeline

The congregation saw over 2 lakh attendees. The godman arrived at 12:30 pm and the program lasted for an hour. At around 1:40 pm, as Bhole Baba was leaving the venue, his followers rushed towards him for a 'darshan' and to collect soil from around his feet. The crowd's eagerness led to people standing on road dividers and running towards his vehicle.

Panic and chaos

The situation escalated when Baba's personal security and sevadars attempted to control the crowd by pushing them back. This caused some individuals to fall, leading to panic. The stampede worsened as people slipped on a wet slope while trying to escape to an open field, resulting in many being trampled by those behind them.

Legal actions and FIR

An FIR has been filed at the Sikandra Rau police station, naming 'Mukhya Sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers as responsible for the tragic incident. The authorities continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the stampede.

